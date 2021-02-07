MEDICINE PARK — If you haven’t jumped into Bath Lake the first weekend of February, your concept of cool may be put to question.
Because the waters of Medicine Creek are notorious for being a bit colder than anywhere else around here. So, it took some cool cats (often wearing even cooler hats) to take the plunge when it came to this year’s 23rd Annual Medicine Park Polar Bear Plunge.
It’s only fitting that everything related to the annual event begins at the Park Tavern. It was more than 23 years ago when a few of the regulars made a dare to take the leap into the flowing waters. That evening of tomfoolery has turned into a tradition that’s shared by hundreds, if not more, each year.
It takes some courage to take the plunge. For those awaiting their place in the day’s parade to Bath Lake, a little liquid courage went a long way.
Dressed more in preparation for a dance recital, Antonio Sanchez, of Lawton, sipped a Miller Lite and shared a big smile as he was surrounded by friends and even a few unicorns. He said he was almost ready for his “second or third” jump into the water. Maybe, just one more beer first.
“Yes, it’s getting there,” he said.
Once you’ve made the plunge, it’s something that calls to you.
Heaven Moore, of Lawton, said it has been years since her first taste of being a polar bear. Decked out in costume to include a top hat, she was in line for her boost of liquid courage.
“I’m about to be ready to do this,” she said. “It’s been a while. This is old school.”
You have to march to a different beat a little bit to take the plunge. While many were dressed for a normal dip into the water, many wore costumes of all sorts. A Mandalorian was standing next to Buddy the Elf. Nearby, a bearded hot dog in a tutu mingled with winter princesses and a man wearing a giant cat head.
More surreal than unreal, it was a very Medicine Park event from start to finish.
Before making the march to the water, the paradors were assembled and carried the banner for the event. With a host of photographers and drones outfitted with cameras overhead, the town’s Santa Charley Wright, de facto headmaster of the march and plunge, reminded everyone of the rules for the day: jump in, swim out and away so the next person doesn’t jump in and land on you, most of all.
Once assembled on Bath Island in the just-under 50-degree temperature, the jumpers were told that at the end of the countdown and just before leaping, they needed to look up at an overhead drone and yell “Parkie Life” for a commercial.
And then they were off. Wave after wave of people leaped, splashed, erupted from the water and, for the most part, quickly made their way to land.
Chris and Candy Taylor brought the kids for a family first with this adventure. Both were grinning from ear to ear when out of the water.
“The water was a little icy, a little slushy,” she said. “Once you get out, it’s all right.”
Chris said the effect of the water’s coldness was felt. But a fan was found this day.
“It’s tingly,” he said. “I promise you I’ll do it again.”
Another fan of the event was found in 11-year-old Madison Taylor. It was an experience she said was worth it.
“It was really cold at first,” she said. “When I was under water, I was screaming without screaming.”
The proud father said the opportunity to share the moment as a family was priceless.
“It’s about making memories with the kids,” he said.
After making her fourth leap as part of the Polar Bear Plunge, Lawton’s Katie Copass said there’s not many things like the feeling. The key, she said, is preparation.
“It’s pretty freaking amazing,” she said before adding, “as long as you pregame right.”