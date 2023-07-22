Investigators say a man's day at the lake with his girlfriend and her daughter ended at jail.
Jerome Chester Standing, 40, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with felony counts of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and child abuse, records indicate.
Lawton Police Officer Saige Herrera was dispatched to Comanche County Memorial Hospital shortly before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday regarding a domestic assault. The emergency room charge nurse told Herrera a woman had come in that evening with injuries she claimed were from Standing assaulting her. She suffered a black eye, a cut and bruising and swelling to her forehead. The nurse said the same woman had come in July 9 with the same complaint and injuries to her wrist, the probable cause affidavit states. The woman also said Standing had grabbed a knife, threatened her and then cut himself with it.
The woman said she, her 14-year-old daughter and Standing had been at the lake that day and he’d been drinking and was drunk, Herrera stated. She said she was driving along East Lake Road when Standing got upset, yelled and threw stuff out the window. Next, she said, he tried to grab the steering wheel and take them off the road before he tried to get out while they were moving down the road, the affidavit states.
Next, she said, Standing blamed everything on the teen and told her she needed to leave before punching the girl several times in the face, breaking her glasses and ripping out her nose ring, Herrera stated. After stopping the vehicle, she said, a passerby told Standing to “chill out” and they were able to make it home, according to the affidavit. He continued to yell at the woman, Herrera reported.
While on Interstate 44 and passing Key Gate, she said, Standing again tried to get out of the moving vehicle and when she stopped him, he hit her, the affidavit states. They stopped at a convenience store and while the teen paid for gas, she said, Standing hit her again before stopping, saying he wanted the girl to come back so she would see it, Herrera stated.
The woman said Standing asked to be dropped off at Taliaferro and she complied before taking her daughter home. When she called Taliaferro, the woman said she was told Standing was too intoxicated and needed to go to the hospital for evaluation. Instead, according to the affidavit, he ran off down the street. He was picked up by Lawton police for public intoxication and called the woman from the City Jail, Herrera stated.
As part of Standing’s bond conditions, he is to have no contact with his girlfriend or her daughter. He returns to court at 3 p.m. Dec. 5 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.