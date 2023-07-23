Quanah Parker on the porch of the Star House

Dressed in bowler hat and a Western suit, Comanche Chief Quanah Parker stands on the porch of the Star House.

 Photo courtesy Gaines Co. Museum Facebook page

The Star House was built in 1889 by Texas cattlemen on what is now Fort Sill’s west range for Quanah Parker and his family as a reward for leading his tribe and the Kiowa and Apache tribes to enter a lease agreement for five North Texas ranchers to graze cattle on the reservation with annual payments going to the tribes. He lived there until his death in 1911 and his daughter purchased the property.

With 10 stars painted on its roof, the house became an iconic symbol of Parker, who became known as the “Last Comanche Chief.”

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.