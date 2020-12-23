With heavy hearts The Constitution must report that Boo, the miracle dog who was found after having been lost for several days, has passed.
His mother Michelle Eartherly said that she is grateful for everyone's help and prayers for Boo. Though their reunion was bittersweet, it brought closure.
A GoFundMe was set up in Boo's name to help cover his vet costs, with any excess funds being donated to Oak Ridge Animals Center to help other lost dogs that are brought in.
Boo will be missed by his family, his friends and all of those that followed his story.