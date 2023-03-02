ALTUS — Altus Air Force Base’s Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship team partnered with local educators to host an aviation fair for children of all ages at Altus Junior High School in Altus, Oklahoma, Feb. 25, 2023.

The event featured many immersive activities including flight simulators, paper plane contests, virtual reality systems, a photo booth, interactive science, technology, engineering and math activities and more. The fair also provided opportunities for Airmen to share their knowledge and experience with members of the community. During the aviation fair, students also got the chance to experience KC-46 Pegasus, KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III flight simulators to practice monitoring aircraft speed, altitude and refueling maneuverability with instruction from AAFB Airmen and civilians.

