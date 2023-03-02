ALTUS — Altus Air Force Base’s Aviation Inspiration and Mentorship team partnered with local educators to host an aviation fair for children of all ages at Altus Junior High School in Altus, Oklahoma, Feb. 25, 2023.
The event featured many immersive activities including flight simulators, paper plane contests, virtual reality systems, a photo booth, interactive science, technology, engineering and math activities and more. The fair also provided opportunities for Airmen to share their knowledge and experience with members of the community. During the aviation fair, students also got the chance to experience KC-46 Pegasus, KC-135 Stratotanker and C-17 Globemaster III flight simulators to practice monitoring aircraft speed, altitude and refueling maneuverability with instruction from AAFB Airmen and civilians.
“The AIM Wing program serves as a bridge between the wing and the community,” said Maj. Megan Edson, AIM Wing program director. “We wanted to showcase as many aviation and STEM opportunities at the event as we could. It’s a great way to support our mission of growing mobility. In doing these events we’re inspiring kids to join aviation, as well as providing mentorship to kids in the local community.”
The event was focused on reaching underrepresented groups in the Altus community and informing them of the multiple career paths in aviation.
“I got to practice setting up an IV line with the medical group, try on some of the historian gear and take some really cool photos,” said Hailey Sims, former Altus High School student. “Seeing everyone active and engaged and being a part of it was an awesome thing to experience.”