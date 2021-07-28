HOBART — An 82-year-old Hobart woman died Monday from injuries sustained in a July 10 wreck in Kiowa County.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported Carolyn E. Marney died shortly after 3:30 p.m. at OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
Marney, who was wearing her seat belt, was driving a Nissan Altima southbound on a gravel Kiowa County roadway shortly before 8:30 p.m. July 10 when she drove into an intersection and was struck by a Dodge Ram driven by Nicholaus Z. Garcia, Trooper Clancy Williams reported. Marney was taken to Elkview General Hospital in Hobart before being transferred to OU Medical where she was admitted in stable condition with internal trunk injuries.
Garcia, 18, of Hobart was treated and released. Three of his teen passengers were admitted to Elkview General Hospital in stable condition with lower extremity injuries, Williams reported. All but one passenger were wearing seat belts.
The condition of the drivers and cause of the wreck remain under investigation.