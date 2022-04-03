BRAY — An 81-year-old Garvin County man died Friday following a single-vehicle wreck east of Bray.
Joe R. Compton died at the scene of the wreck on Oklahoma 29 and the intersection of a Stephens County road 2 miles east of Bray, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
Compton was driving a Toyota Tacoma eastbound on Oklahoma 29 shortly before 3 p.m. Friday when, for an unknown reason, the truck went off the roadway to the left before returning to the road before, again, running off the road, this time to the right, Trooper Benjamin Smith reported. The truck overturned an unknown amount of times.
The driver, who was not wearing a seatbelt, and was pinned inside the wreckage for about two hours before Bray-Doyle firefighters could free him with the Jaws of Life too, the report states.
Smith reported Compton’s condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.