Around 80 Ukrainian troops are heading to Lawton Fort Sill as soon as next week to start training on the Patriot Missile Defense System, according a press release from the Lawton Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce.
Fort Sill has been selected over training in Europe because the Patriot’s School House, which is typically a two-year training pipeline, is located at Fort Sill, according to the press release.
“Once fielded, the Patriot will contribute to Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and provide another capability to Ukrainian people to defend themselves against Russia’s ongoing aerial assaults,” according to Air Force Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder.
Their training will also include classroom work, hands-on training with the Patriot systems, as well as a simulation lab. It will also focus on what the Ukrainians will need once they are back home.
"The training will be tailored to provide relevant tactics, techniques, and procedures based on the battlefield conditions in Ukraine to enable them to employ that to maximum effect once they are back in Ukraine," Ryder said in a statement.