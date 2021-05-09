Police confirmed that the 8-week-old boy severely injured from a three-vehicle wreck on Lawton’s northwest side Tuesday, succumbed to his injuries.
According to a GoFundMe fundraiser page set up for the family, Easton Nash died from his injuries.
The boy was killed as a result three-car wreck at the intersection of Northwest 82nd Street and Quanah Parker Trailway shortly before noon. Easton was ejected during the collision. He was taken to OU Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was in critical condition until his health failed.
The wreck’s cause remains under investigation by the Traffic Control Division.
Easton’s mother, Kiah Bell and her 2-year-old son Jett are recovering from their injuries. The GoFundMe page, organized by Rita Bell, of Hollis, was established to help the family “during this difficult time.”
To donate: https://gofund.me/a16f81cb.