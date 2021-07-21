FREDERICK — When many of us celebrate our 99th birthday we’ll probably be happy to have some cake and a little ice cream while surrounded by our loved ones.
Retired Air Force Lt. Col. David Hamilton celebrated his 99th birthday 700 feet above Frederick with a plane full of paratroopers.
Hamilton celebrated his milestone with the WWII Airborne Demonstration Team on Tuesday when he took the controls of the team’s “Boogie Baby”, a C-47 Skytrain similar to the one he flew over Normandy 75 years ago.
“I don’t get to fly as much as I used to,” Hamilton said of his birthday flight. “I’ve been up there before but today’s flight was a little easier than the ones we did then.”
Hamilton is the last surviving Pathfinder Pilot from D-Day and Operation Overlord. Hamilton flew as a Pathfinder pilot during World War II for the Normandy mission, Operation Dragoon in Southern France, Operation Market Garden in Holland, and led the supply planes into the 101st Airborne when they were surrounded during the Battle of the Bulge. He continued his service into the Korean War where he flew 50 combat missions in B-26s. Hamilton has since retired from aviation and shares his experiences with the public at air shows and other events.
Hamilton said his mission was part of a group of 20 planes with the task with dropping specially trained pathfinder paratroopers at 1:30 a.m. behind German lines. His group left hours ahead of the famed 101st and 82nd Airborne Divisions. Those paratroopers set up navigational beacons and lights to direct the later paratroopers to strategic markers for the main force of the airborne troops who would also be brought in by C-47s.
“There were six drop groups that night,” Hamilton said. “We flew at night in a straight line, only 50 feet above the water, until we had to climb for the drop. It was a full moon and you could really see everything.”
Hamilton would go on to be one of the first pilots to drop supplies to the beleaguered 101st Airborne Division during the Battle of the Bulge in Bastogne, France.
“Bastogne was quite a drop,” Hamilton said. “I took off with 27 airplanes in formation and we brought nine back to England. Two crashed within site of the (airfield).”
Hamilton enlisted in 1941 and went through flight-training as a C-47 pilot. He was then chosen as one of the first groups of elite Pathfinder pilots. The pilots were specially trained to fly crucial missions toward the end of the war, and one of those was his Operation Overlord mission on D-Day.
Hamilton also flew Pathfinder missions in Operation Dragoon in Southern France and Operation Market Garden in Holland.