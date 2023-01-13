After pleading guilty, a 75-year-old man was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for inappropriate contact with a boy under 16.
On Thursday, Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Douglas Blaine Brown, of Lawton, to serve a decade in prison as well as register as a sex offender, records indicate. He was also ordered to pay $1,750.25 in fines and court costs.
Following release from prison, Brown was ordered to be under three years of supervised Oklahoma Department of Corrections supervision.
Lawton Police began investigating Brown in January 2021 after the boys’ mother reported the activity. She said her three boys told her Brown had touched them inappropriately on July 4, 2020, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The family has since moved to North Carolina.
Brown told investigators he’d been at the home with the boys and admitted to inappropriate touching and kissing of one of the boys, stating he “didn’t have to work hard” to do it, the affidavit states. He denied any sexual activity with the other two boys.
