After pleading guilty, a 75-year-old man was sentenced to serve 10 years in prison for inappropriate contact with a boy under 16.

On Thursday, Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders sentenced Douglas Blaine Brown, of Lawton, to serve a decade in prison as well as register as a sex offender, records indicate. He was also ordered to pay $1,750.25 in fines and court costs.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you