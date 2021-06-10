A domestic incident Monday night has resulted in a Lawton man in jail on $75,000 bond.
Tristen Dre Alvarado, 23, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree burglary, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and child stealing, as well as misdemeanor counts of domestic assault and battery in the presence of a minor and for a protective order violation, records indicate. The burglary is punishable by between 7 to 20 years in prison.
Police arrived at a home in the 6700 block of Northwest Maple on a domestic call and found Alvarado grappling with a woman near the open back door of a car, according to the probable cause affidavit. The two were separated and an officer found and secured a gun from the scene.
The woman said she had an active protective order against Alvarado, the father of her 7-month-old child. Officers found the woman’s apartment door had been forced open.
Alvarado and the woman told police the handgun fell out of his waistband while he was taking the child to his car, the affidavit states.
Investigators said the woman suffered bruising to her left bicep and a small cut on her finger.
Held on $75,000 bond, Alvarado is slated to return to court at 3 p.m. Aug. 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.