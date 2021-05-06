A fatal Tuesday night wreck on Interstate 44 is under investigation by Lawton police.
First responders found a 73-year-old man dead when they arrived around 9:15 p.m. at Interstate 44, near the Southwest 11th Street Bridge, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, LPD information officer. The man’s name has not been released until next of kin are notified. The man’s vehicle had struck a guardrail.
Grubbs said the man’s body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for identification and autopsy.
The LPD Traffic Division is investigating, according to Grubbs.