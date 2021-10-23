A 33-year-old Lawton man is in jail on $70,000 total bond for allegations he took sexual advantage of some teen runaways.
Anthony Dimitri Turner made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged in separate felony cases with lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 in one and sexual battery in the other, records indicate. The lewd acts charge is punishable with between 3 to 20 years in prison; battery with up to 10 years.
Lawton police began investigating Turner Oct. 16 after the three runaways were recovered and they each claimed he’d raped them, according to the probable cause affidavit.
The girls said Turner picked them up at a convenience store and gave them a ride to a friend’s house before taking them back to his house at 1610 NW Ferris. At one point, he took the girls with him to a liquor store.
One of the girls said she drank what she thought was just juice. She said she knew it was spiked with alcohol because “she started to feel drunk,” the affidavit states. She said she’d ended up having sex with him twice that night. Her age was unavailable.
The second, a17-year-old girl, said she’d become drunk and was vomiting on Turner’s bed when he got on the bed behind her and began touching her inappropriately. According to the affidavit, pictures and video from the night showed him behind the “very intoxicated and not very coherent” teen and he was touching her inappropriately.
The youngest teen, 14, told investigators a similar story of being given alcoholic juice. She said Turner had sex with her on the couch despite her protests to “Stop!” She said he didn’t listen and “continued to rape her,” the affidavit states.
Held on separate $35,000 bonds for each count, $70,000 total, and with the condition he have no contact with the girls, Turner returns to court at 3 p.m. Jan. 3, 2022, for his preliminary hearing conference.