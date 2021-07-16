68th Annual Comanche Homecoming
WHAT: 68th Annual Comanche Homecoming.
WHERE: Sultan Park in Walters.
WHEN: Friday through Sunday.
SCHEDULE: Daily – 1-5 p.m., gourd dance; 40-4:30 p.m., flag lowering; 5-6 p.m., supper break; 6-7 p.m., gourd dance; 7-11 p.m., intertribal, round dance, contests.
CONTESTS: Golden Age women and men, combined (50-and-older); adult women (18-49) cloth, buckskin; adult men (18-49) straight, fancy; teen girls (13-17) buckskin, cloth and fancy/jingle; teen boys (13-17) straight, fancy, traditional/grass; pretties shawl; All Queens for former and current princesses, must have banner to participate.
MEMORIAL FLAGS: Friday, Eldridge “Peaches” Tahdooahnippah; Saturday, Melvin Kerchee Sr.; Sunday, in loving memory of all COVID-19 victims.
HEAD STAFF: Martin Flores and Haa-Tee Delgado, masters of ceremonies; Kenneth and Howard Cozad, singers; C.J. Ahtone, man gourd dancer; Jolene Schonchin, lady gourd dancer; man and lady war dancers chosen nightly; Walters Service Club, co-host; Ashley Kerchee, Travis Codynah, Larney Silverhorn, arena directors.
INFORMATION: Jacob Liles, 580-956-4634; or Fiona Kerchee, 580-956-4453.