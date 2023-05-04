A 68-year-old Lawton man is in jail accused of strangling his stepson to death in October 2022.

Howard Gregory Albright made his initial appearance Wednesday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of first-degree manslaughter, records indicate. The crime is punishable by no less than four years in prison.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

