DUNCAN — A 67-year-old Duncan man is in jail on a half-million dollar bond after he was accused of repeatedly raping a 13-year-old girl.
Michael Ray Riddles Jr. made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he received a felony charge of first-degree rape, records indicate. The crime is punishable by between five years to life in prison without parole. Due to the nature of the crime, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before becoming eligible for parole, approximately 38 years.
Duncan police began investigating Riddles on May 4 after another 13-year-old girl told a school staff member he’d made inappropriate advances toward her and the other 13-year-old girl.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the second girl said between the fall of 2018 through the spring of 2020, “Uncle Mike” Riddles had made several instances of sexual contact, including intercourse on multiple occasions. She also told of inappropriate conduct between him and the girls.
During his interview with investigators, several parts of the girl’s statement were corroborated, the affidavit states. Investigators said more undisclosed information was corroborated during a search of Riddles’ home.
Riddles, who is being held on $500,000 bond with the stipulation he have no contact with the witnesses and victims, returns to court at 9 a.m. June 23 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.