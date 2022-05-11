A 63-year-old Lawton man is free on $5,000 bond after police said they found he’d been looking at a lot of online child pornography.
Larry Paul Bragg made his initial appearance Monday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of possession of juvenile pornography, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 20 years in prison and/or up to $25,000 fine and, if convicted, are ineligible for a deferred sentence.
On Jan. 20, Lawton Police received a CyberTip from Internet Crimes Against Children submitted by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children reported two child porn files that had been uploaded to Bragg’s Facebook account, the probable cause affidavit states. After receiving a search warrant, investigators confirmed Bragg’s account was used with his personal computer as well as his phone.
Police received two more CyberTips on April 27 reporting 92 files of child pornography on one tip and 21 more on another tracking back to Bragg, the affidavit states. A search warrant allowed investigators into Bragg’s home and he was detained and interviewed.
Bragg admitted he looks at child pornography on his cell phone but denied ever having physical contact with children, according to the affidavit. An Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) agent conducted a polygraph interview with Bragg. Investigators said the agent believed he’d been truthful about not having physical contact.
Free on $5,000 bond, Bragg returns to court at 3 p.m. July 26 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.