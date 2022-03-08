DUNCAN — A 50-year-old Marlow woman already accused of committing second-degree murder and animal cruelty for a home-run puppy mill received almost five dozen new counts on Tuesday.
Stephens County District Attorney Jason Hicks filed amended charges adding 61 felony counts of cruelty to animals against Karen Jean Pritchard, records indicate. She’s now facing 173 total cruelty to animal counts, as well as second-degree murder.
Pritchard was arrested in February 2021 after she admitted to killing Ashely Anderson, 31, of Marlow, at Pritchard’s home at 2496 N. U.S. 81, according to the probable cause affidavit.
Pritchard told investigators she’d been in an argument with Anderson, who had been staying at the home, about not taking care of the dogs. She said she fired Anderson and told her to leave and a fight followed, the affidavit states. She said Anderson returned the next day and they got into another fight.
According to the affidavit, Pritchard told Anderson to get in the bed of the truck so she could leave. She said at one point, Anderson fell out of the truck bed, however, she got back in and jumped back out again. This time, she didn’t get up from the ground.
A witness told investigators he helped Pritchard move Anderson into the house; the heat wasn’t working and it was 19 degrees.
When Anderson wouldn’t wake up, Pritchard told investigators, she “freaked out” and put her body into a container, the affidavit states.
While investigators were at the scene, about 200 puppies and dogs were found in what investigators described as unhealthy conditions. Numerous dogs were found in outbuildings that had “an overbearing smell of ammonia, the floors were covered in feces and the water for the dogs was frozen,” according to the affidavit. Matted hair covered with feces was how most of the dogs were found and many were ill due to being in the cold temperatures.
Pritchard made her initial appearance on Feb. 22, 2021. She was given a $1 million bond with the condition she provide no animal care and she wear a GPS. She has been free on bond since March 5, 2021.
A continued preliminary hearing conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. May 9, records indicate.