DUNCAN — A 60-year-old Oklahoma City woman is in jail on $100,000 bond after she was accused of threatening to set fire to a dollar store employee and the store on the 4th of July.
Dorothy Jean Thompson, a.k.a. Dorothy Ann Jones, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where she received a felony count of first-degree attempted arson, records indicate. Due to an extensive felony conviction records, she faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted and would have to serve 85 percent of a sentence before becoming eligible for parole.
Duncan police were called to Family Dollar, 108 W. Main, regarding a disturbance involving Thompson, also known as “Mrs. T.”
According to the probable cause affidavit, Officer Bailey Webb arrived and said she could see Thompson “being loud and unreasonable to the staff inside the door.” As officers entered, a store employee was holding a yellow lighter fluid container and Thompson was holding a lighter in her hand, Webb said.
The store manager said Thompson got upset when she wasn’t allowed to pay for her items with an EBT card in exchange for a $20 bill, the affidavit states. She said Thompson became upset, took the lighter fluid off a shelf and sprayed another employee while threatening “to set him on fire and burn the building to the ground.”
Thompson was taken into custody. Police reported she had a half-empty bottle of alcohol stashed in her bra.
Thompson’s conviction history began in 1987 when she was convicted in Comanche County for robbery with a dangerous weapon. She has other convictions: Stephens County – May 1995, second-degree burglary, and August 2003, prisoner placing bodily fluid on a government employee and assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon; Cleveland County – assault and battery on a corrections employee; Oklahoma County – August 2013, assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon; April 2015, two counts of assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon; February 2019, two counts of assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate.
Thompson is set to return to court at 9 a.m. for her preliminary hearing conference.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.