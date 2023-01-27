Claiming he shot another man to death following an argument, a 60-year-old man is in jail charged with murder.
Johnny Clifton Taylor, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.
Lawton Police Detective Clay Houseman stated Taylor admitted to shooting Joe E. Sawyer Jr. in the left chest, killing him Wednesday afternoon in the living room at 1102 NW Birch. Despite EMS efforts, he died on the room’s floor.
Taylor was detained at the scene.
In his interview with investigators, Taylor said he’d come out of his room because he was tired of Sawyer and a woman arguing and being loud in the living room, the probable cause affidavit states. He said Sawyer became aggressive when confronted and struck him several times atop the head with brass knuckles.
After returning to his room, Taylor said, he retrieved his Luger semi-automatic pistol from its lock box before returning to the living room where he fired “several shots in the floor of the living room,” Houseman stated. When Sawyer came toward him, Taylor said he shot him in the chest, the affidavit states.
During a search of the home, technical investigators found three bullet holes in the living room floor as well as blood throughout the house, both from Sawyer’s wound and from Taylor’s head, according to the affidavit.
Taylor couldn’t answer the question when asked why he didn’t call the police when he returned to his room, according to Houseman.
Records indicate Taylor has a June 1994 conviction in the 173rd District Court of Texas for aggravated assault causing great bodily injury.
Held on $500,000 bond, Taylor returns to court at 3 p.m. April 11 for his preliminary hearing conference.
Sawyer's death is the third by homicide in Lawton this year, according to Constitution records.