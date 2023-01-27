Law enforcement at murder house

Lawton police units, including the Crime Scene Investigation van, parked outside 1102 NW Birch Wednesday afternoon following the shooting death of Joe E. Sawyer Jr. 

Claiming he shot another man to death following an argument, a 60-year-old man is in jail charged with murder.

Johnny Clifton Taylor, of Lawton, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received felony charges of first-degree murder — deliberate intent, and possession of a firearm after former felony conviction, records indicate.

