Pilfering 60 pounds of pot from a Comanche County marijuana production property has landed a Lawton man in jail.
Nathan Cornell Danna, 35, made his initial appearance Friday in Comanche County District Court where he received a felony count of second-degree burglary, records indicate.
Danna is accused of the Jan. 11 break-in at Bomb Tree Labs, 10704 SW 112th.
Comanche County Sheriff’s Deputy David Castro stated he was called to investigate the burglary. It was learned five separate buildings used to cultivate and package marijuana were broken into and approximately 60 pounds of product was poached, the probable cause affidavit states. The value of the theft was estimated to be $100,000.
Security video showed two black males rummaging through containers and taking the marijuana. According to the affidavit, a detective recognized Danna from the video.
During a Thursday interview with investigators, Danna refused to identify who assisted him with the burglary and requested a lawyer, the affidavit states.
Danna has a February 2020 conviction in Comanche County for a count of possession of a controlled drug with the intent to distribute.
Held on $10,000 bond, Danna returns to court at 3 p.m. June 27 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
