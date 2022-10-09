Indigenous People's Day Celebraiton

Indigenous People’s Day was celebrated in 2021 with songs and stories on  in Lawton, partly through song and drum: from left: Kenneth Lookingglass, Caleb Holman, Cornel Pewewardy and LaNeal Pewewardy.

 File photo

For this year’s 5th Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the planning committee has partnered with Cameron University’s Native American Student Association for a day of cultural sharing and learning.

Events will be held from 1-8 p.m. Monday at the McMahon Centennial Complex on the Cameron University campus, 2800 W. Gore. A highlight will be a performance from Kiowa/Cherokee singer Erica Bread who was the first Native American to sing the national anthem for a National Football League game in October 2018 before a Kansas City Chiefs home football game.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

