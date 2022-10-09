For this year’s 5th Annual Indigenous Peoples’ Day, the planning committee has partnered with Cameron University’s Native American Student Association for a day of cultural sharing and learning.
Events will be held from 1-8 p.m. Monday at the McMahon Centennial Complex on the Cameron University campus, 2800 W. Gore. A highlight will be a performance from Kiowa/Cherokee singer Erica Bread who was the first Native American to sing the national anthem for a National Football League game in October 2018 before a Kansas City Chiefs home football game.
Chair of the Indigenous Peoples’ Day Committee Cornel Pewewardy has made it his career and life’s work as an educator working to improve the higher educational prospects for Native American students. One of his key touchstones is the recognition that all United States colleges and universities are on once-Native lands.
Pewewardy said this year’s partnership offers the right setting and, more importantly, younger Native student input for the event.
“Combining forces with Cameron University Native American Student Association has been a blessing to this year’s Indigenous Peoples’ Day planning,” he said. “The schedule integrates an array of tribal sovereignty and educational issues relevant to Southwest Oklahoma Native Nations.”
Pewewardy has said continuing discourse across the nation about tribal history sovereignty is deepening the connection to the day. It’s come a long way since its first year in 2018 where Columbus Day was supplanted with a day to honor the original Americans.
Planning committee member Lenet Galloway said Monday’s events will be in three ballrooms and two other rooms at the McMahon complex. All involved are seeking one goal with the event, she said.
“We are trying to represent a collective front of Native people cooperating together for cultural awareness,” she said.
