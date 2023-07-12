Great Plains Technology Center’s Business Development Center is looking for business owners who want some help to be successful.
Applications are being accepted from those who want to compete in 580 Pitch, a community-wide pitch competition that will give small local business owners a chance to pitch their business and win up to $10,000 and additional business resource support. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Thursday for an event that begins at 5:30 p.m. to choose selected pitch competitors who will advance to the final round.
Requirements include operating a business within the past five years, an active and up-to-date registration through the Oklahoma Secretary of State, lifetime revenue between $5,000 and $75,000, as well as additional compliance specifications.
“As the new small business management coordinator, I look forward to our first pitch competition of the year,” said Carey Monroe, Great Plains Technology Center Business Development Center. “Through the efforts of my predecessor Dr. Lynn Null, long-time community advocate Tara Deavours and community volunteers, we were able to produce an event aimed toward reinvesting back into local small businesses in Comanche County. This will be one of many opportunities that we create new ways for small businesses to develop, grow and be supported in Lawton.”
The Business Development Great at Great Plains is a comprehensive business assistance program that helps start-up and early-stage businesses with the goal of improving their chances to grow into healthy, sustainable, and self-sufficient companies.