Great Plains Technology Center’s Business Development Center is looking for business owners who want some help to be successful.

Applications are being accepted from those who want to compete in 580 Pitch, a community-wide pitch competition that will give small local business owners a chance to pitch their business and win up to $10,000 and additional business resource support. The doors will open at 5 p.m. Thursday for an event that begins at 5:30 p.m. to choose selected pitch competitors who will advance to the final round.

