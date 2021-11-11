In its third year, 580 Monthly is switching hands. Gary Reddin, the magazine’s first and only editor, has accepted a new position with the City of Lawton as the arts coordinator and is passing off the editor’s seat to KW Hillis.
Reddin helped establish the magazine in 2018 after Southern Newspapers Inc. bought The Lawton Constitution. Reddin, the arts and entertainment correspondent, accepted the position — and the task of building a magazine from the ground up.
“Those first few months were scary,” Reddin said. “It was like being on a tightrope with no safety net. We were doing something that we had never done before and there were no cairn stone to guide the way.”
But with freedom came opportunity, and Reddin was able to shape an aspirational magazine that he believed reflected Lawton’s deep diversity.
“I made a commitment to trying to really reflect what Lawton is, and Lawton, if anything, is a diverse town. We devoted entire issues to Black History Month, Women’s History Month, and Native American History all within that first year.”
And that commitment quickly paid off. In 2019, the magazine took second place in the Oklahoma Press Association’s magazine contest, and in 2020 moved up a step to take first place.
“I’m incredibly proud of this magazine, of the people that made it possible, of my writers and photographers, of all of it. And eternally grateful for my managing editor, Dee Ann Patterson, for trusting me to take this thing and run with it, and publisher David Stringer for believing in my vision,” Reddin said.
Hillis has a long history of involvement with the magazine herself. She was one of the first writers Reddin brought on board when he was building a team for the magazine, and her recipes under “Something to Savor,” have been a hit since issue one.
“I suggested KW because I know that she can take what we’ve built and make it even better, take it even farther. I don’t know what lies beyond first place, but if it exists, she will find a way to take it there,” Reddin said.
Hillis is no stranger to The Constitution, having worked for the paper not once, but twice in the past.
“When my name was suggested to fill the position, I was thrilled and sad at the same time. Thrilled because I have been passionate about the magazine from the beginning and have loved being able to bring my recipes and stories to our readers. I was sad because Gary is leaving, and he is the best editor I’ve ever worked with as well as a hard act to follow. I will strive to live up to his expectations. Plus I still get to write recipes for the readers,” Hillis said.
Reddin’s final issue as editor will be the December 2021 issue, which will publish on Nov. 28. But he isn’t leaving the magazine behind completely. Reddin plans to become a contributor. Hillis’ first issue will be the January issue.
“I have agreed to stick around as a freelance writer,” Reddin said. “Honestly, it will be nice to be able to just focus on writing and let somebody else deal with the stress of the editor’s chair. But I have full faith in KW. The magazine is in great hands.”