DUNCAN — A rage-filled domestic incident in April has landed a Stephens County man in jail on $500,000 bond.
James Dillon Loving, 28, of Duncan, made his initial appearance May 6 in Stephens County District Court for felony counts of child abuse and kidnapping, both after former felony conviction, domestic abuse – assault and battery and interfering with an emergency 911 call, records indicate. An arrest warrant was issued April 22.
The charges stem from a domestic incident the morning of April 11 at a Duncan home, where Duncan Police met with a woman and two children. Investigators said the woman appeared “visibly shaken and afraid” as she described the rage Loving showed during an argument, the probable cause affidavit indicated.
Loving yelled, screamed and punched the bedroom wall while, the woman said, she and the children got on the floor. When Loving ripped the bedroom door from its hinges, a small chunk of the door flew about 3 feet away and into a 3-year-old girl’s forehead, the affidavit states. Investigators noted the little girl had a cut and a knot on her forehead’s left side, as well as a scratch to her cheek and nose.
Several officers were joined by a K9 officer to search the home for Loving, according to the affidavit. It was later learned Loving had taken his wife’s phone and was watching the officers conduct the search through security video.
Loving returns to court at 9 a.m. July 6 for his preliminary hearing conference.