A 41-year-old Duncan man is in jail on $500,000 bond after he was accused of kidnapping his girlfriend at gunpoint.
He was arrested following an hour-long manhunt Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Terry Joe Robertson made his initial appearance Friday in Stephens County District Court where he received felony charges of feloniously pointing a firearm and for kidnapping, both after multiple former felony convictions, records indicate.
The case began when the woman called the Stephens County Sheriff’s Department around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to report her boyfriend, Robertson, had kidnapped her at gun point and forced her to go with him, according to a statement released by Sheriff Wayne McKinney. She said he’d become “very angry and violent" when he learned investigators from the sheriff’s office were looking for him in connection with a series of burglaries in the county.
The woman said Robertson made her drive him to an isolated area around Lake Fuqua and once he fell asleep, she got away and called the sheriff’s office.
McKinney said that on Thursday morning, deputies and investigators tracked Robertson to an area in northwest Oklahoma City.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputies were joined by members of the Oklahoma City Police K9, and helicopter units found him following about an hour-long manhunt, according to the statement. He was arrested without further incident.
McKinney said the burglary investigation is ongoing.
Robertson has multiple prior convictions: Garvin County – manufacture of controlled dangerous substance, March 2016; distribution of CDS and possession with intent to distribute, March 2009; assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon, September 2013; assault and battery on a police officer, eluding police and running a roadblock, May 2014; and in Oklahoma County – prisoner placing body fluid on a government employee, December 2008, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $500,000 bond, Robertson returns to court at 9 a.m. July 15 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.