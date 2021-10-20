A woman is in jail on $500,000 bond after being accused of a shooting during an Oct. 7 domestic dispute near a U-Haul outlet.
Sonja Lee Hill, 53, made her initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where she received felony charges of shooting with intent to kill and domestic abuse – assault and battery, as well as misdemeanor counts of narcotics possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, records indicate.
The shooting charge is punishable by up to life in prison.
Hill is accused of running at, pushing and then shooting a man during an Oct. 7 incident near the U-Haul outlet in the 400 block of West Hickory in Duncan.
Duncan Police Master Officer Mike Wilson said he was at 5th and Hickory Friday morning when he saw a U-Haul box truck drive by, according to the officer’s report. He said he recognized her as the suspect from the shooting a week prior in the same area.
Wilson went to a home Hill has been known to visit and found the truck parked in its driveway. He called other officers for surveillance assistance until an arrest warrant could be attained, the affidavit states.
Around 9:15 a.m., another woman left the home on foot and was stopped by police. According to the affidavit, she said Hill was at the home, along with several other people.
When the truck backed out of the driveway shortly before 10 a.m. police made their move and stopped it. Hill was behind the wheel. Wilson said he took her into custody and let her passenger go.
During a search of Hill’s purse, a baggie containing a brown powdery substance, a glass pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and a small amount of marijuana were found. According to the affidavit, two syringes, one loaded with 10 units of a clear liquid substance and another that appeared to be unused were found in a glasses case.
Held on $500,000 bond, Hill returns to court at 9 a.m. Dec. 22 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.