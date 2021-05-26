DUNCAN — A 47-year-old Duncan woman is in jail on $500,000 bond after she was accused of firing a gun near another woman’s head while threatening to kill her and her family.
Xiujin Chen made her initial appearance Tuesday in Stephens County District Court where she was charged with a felony count of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon as well as a misdemeanor count of threatening to perform an act of violence, records indicate. The felony is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
A Stephens County Sheriff’s Department Deputy on patrol was called to a home at 278919 East Stephens County 1790 Road on a shots fired call on Monday and when he arrived, he found a man who said he was Chen’s boyfriend and it was his home. According to the probable cause affidavit, he said he’d been told Chen had shot the firearm. He also noted she carries a Ruger R22 with her.
At this point, little was known about the circumstances of the gunshot. Another woman at the home said Chen had come to the house and threatened her and her family. She said the intruder waved and pointed a handgun at her face and then fired one round near her head, along with two more into the air while pulling her down by the hair, the affidavit states. She said the threats against her and her family continued until Chen fled.
Chen was taken into custody at her Duncan residence.
Investigators attempted to speak with Chen but due to the language barrier, the interview was terminated until a translator could be located, the affidavit states.
Held on $500,000 bond with the stipulations she have no contact with the witnesses and possess no firearms, Chen returns to court at 9 a.m. July 21 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.