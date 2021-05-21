A 46-year-old Stephens County man is in jail on $500,000 bond for four counts of child sexual abuse.
He told the investigators the 15-year-old girl instigated things.
Richard Lee Man, of Comanche, made his initial appearance Wednesday in Stephens County District Court where he received the quartet of felony counts, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to life in prison and, due to the nature of the crime, 85 percent of the sentence must be served before becoming eligible for parole.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Jason Riggle began investigating the case Monday after a forensic interview with the girl. He and another deputy went to pick up Mann for questioning and found him standing on the front porch. According to the probable cause affidavit, he walked up to Riggle and asked, “Whit one of you am I going with?” Riggle took him into custody and brought him in.
Mann answered why he was there with, “Because of (victim), because we had sex,” the affidavit states. He said the first time was on April 5.
Mann said the girl enticed him by wearing extremely short shorts. He noticed her privates and claimed she said it was “okay,” according to the affidavit. This led to them going to his bedroom and having sex, he said.
One or two days later, Mann said they had sexual relations twice again.
The last charge stems from an April 11 incident. Mann said he’d been drunk and had the girl drive him home from an event. About ¾ of a mile from the house, he said he had her pull over so he could relieve himself. According to the affidavit, he said the girl instigated another encounter when he got back into the truck. He said things stopped short when his wife drove up and, he believed, caught them in the act.
Held on $500,000, part of Mann’s bond conditions is that he have no contact with the witnesses and no intoxicants. He returns to court at 9 a.m. June 30 for his preliminary hearing conferences, records indicate.