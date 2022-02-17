DUNCAN — A property owner cleaning out an old marijuana grow operation is in jail on $50,000 bond after he was accused of igniting dead plants and causing a fire that spread quickly.
Stephens County Sheriff’s Deputy Brad Jenkins was called to 2612 East Osage around 12:30 p.m. Saturday on a structure fire. He arrived to find two vehicles in the driveway and a man and woman were jumping up and down and waving, the probable cause affidavit.
The couple said they’d been hired to clean up the old marijuana grow so the new owners could start using it. They pulled old marijuana plants, pots and potting soil out of the trailer houses that had been converted into grow houses and piled them outside, the affidavit states.
They told Jenkins they saw one of the property owners, My Van Nguyen, use a lighter and ignite some of the dead plants.
“The next thing they knew, the fire was spreading very quickly and so they dropped what they were doing to try to put out the fire but it was too late and was spreading too quickly,” according to the affidavit.
Nguyen was found between two of the trailers attempting to put out the fire. He was pulled away when firefighters arrived.
In speaking with the deputy, Nguyen first said he didn’t know how the fire started, Jenkins stated. Next, he said he was smoking a cigarette and threw it on the pile, causing ignition, the affidavit states. When told the witnesses’ version, Nguyen responded “no” and shot video of the fire.
According to the witnesses, Nguyen was videoing as he lit the fire. Jenkins confiscated his phone as evidence but Nguyen declined to sign the consent to search form and claimed he didn’t understand English very well, according to the affidavit.
“Even though he had been communicating perfectly with me up until this point,” Jenkins stated.
Nguyen was taken into custody and eventually provided the correct code to get into his phone when a search warrant is obtained, the affidavit states. A blue lighter also was confiscated.
Property was found to be damaged on the fence line of a neighbor, as well as grass and trees on neighboring properties, according to Jenkins.