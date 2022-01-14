A 45-year-old man accused of killing his wife and son is being held on $5 million bond and has been ordered to undergo a mental health evaluation.
David John Van Duyn, 45, refused Friday to appear for his initial appearance for the second time. Van Duyn also declined to appear during Wednesday’s scheduled hearing.
In light of his absence, the Comanche County District Court entered a plea of not guilty for him on Friday. He is ordered held on $5 million bond at the request of the state and must undergo a mental health evaluation.
Van Duyn faces four felony charges: two counts of first-degree murder — deliberate intent and two counts of unlawful removal of a dead body, as well as a misdemeanor count of reckless conduct with a firearm, records indicate. The murder counts are punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
On Friday, the court entered a not guilty plea for Van Duyn and ordered jail staff to provide him with all paperwork and the "Advice of Rights."
According to the court order, Van Duyn has refused to leave his cell and has been combative with the Comanche County Detention Center staff. During Wednesday’s hearing a detention center officer described him as not “in his right mind.”
Comanche County Special District Judge Grant Sheperd also ordered that Van Duyn undergo a mental health observation and evaluation by staff from the Oklahoma Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services in Vinita. A written report is due by 4 p.m. March 31, according to the order.
Van Duyn has been in custody since Jan. 6.
The charges follow an investigation into the deaths of Naoko Van Duyn and their infant son at their home at St. James Apartments, 8802 Cache Road.
Lawton police were called Jan. 5 to apartment No. 501, after bullet holes were found throughout the apartment; they appeared to have come from the apartment below, No. 502, according to the probable cause affidavit. Several bullet projectiles were recovered.
Officers were unable to make contact with anyone in the downstairs apartment on Jan. 5. Police were unable to gain entry because, it appeared, the front door had been barricaded from inside, the affidavit states.
Police returned the next day after a “suspicious” man dressed in camouflage was seen walking into traffic around the complex, according to the affidavit. Police caught up with Van Duyn inside his vehicle at Dayspring Church, 8612 Cache Road. Investigators said he had a loaded rifle and two loaded 9mm handguns with him. He was then detained for a mental evaluation.
A welfare check was made at apartment No. 502, and this time police gained entry. Blood was found on the floor and the woman and child were found in an office/dayroom, the affidavit states.
Several shell casings were found throughout the apartment, according to the affidavit.
Van Duyn admitted to detectives he killed his wife and son, the affidavit states. He also admitted to firing multiple bullets inside the apartment.
The deaths are Lawton’s first two homicides of 2022.
Van Duyn, who had been employed in the radiology department at the Cancer Centers of Southwest Oklahoma, is being held on $5 million bond. He returns to court at 3 p.m. April 4 for his preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.