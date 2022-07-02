DUNCAN — After more than three months on the lam, a Grady County man accused of taking advantage of the pain of an addicted customer and killing him through an overdose in October 2021 is in jail.
Investigators believe he knew the drugs were counterfeit and possibly more potent than expected.
A felony arrest warrant was issued March 10 in Stephens County District Court for Mark Lamar James Richardson, 50, of Chickasha, for a count of first-degree murder, records indicate. The crime is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Richardson was being held in another jurisdiction. On Monday, he made his initial appearance in Stephens County, records indicate.
Richardson is accused of supplying the drugs that caused the Oct. 1, 2021, death of 31-year-old Joshua Camuel Edgar; “acute Fentanyl poisoning” was the cause of death, according to the warrant affidavit.
Law enforcement were able to trace Edgar’s text messages with Richardson that helped zero in on the suspected fatal drug deal on Sept. 30, 2021, in Chickasha.
Thinking he was buying M/30 oxycodone pills, Edgar is believed to have received product from Richardson of a counterfeit batch containing fentanyl, the affidavit states. Similar counterfeits were known to be happening around Chickasha in that time period.
Oxycodone has weaker effects compared to fentanyl, which is 100 times more potent than morphine. In comparison, morphine is one-and-a-half times more powerful than oxycodone, according to therecoveryvillage.com.
Richardson has several prior felony convictions from Grady County: June 1992, bail jumping, drug distribution, transporting a loaded firearm in a vehicle and receiving stolen property; January 1993, receiving stolen property; June 2004, DUI with liquor or drugs; September 2004, drug possession; and September 2004, drug possession, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Held on $5 million bond with the condition of having no contact with Edgar’s family, Richardson returns to court at 2 p.m. Aug. 17 for his preliminary hearing, records indicate.