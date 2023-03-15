Jail
GeoStock

DUNCAN — The husband accused of killing his wife, a Fort Sill soldier, in July 2022 is being held on $5 million bond.

Mario Mota, 35, of El Paso, Texas, made his initial appearance Monday in Stephens County District Court where he pleaded not guilty to a count of first-degree murder, deliberate intent, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

