Crime Stoppers of Oklahoma enacted a one-time $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and charges for a June 25 double-shooting that left a Lawton woman dead.
Lawton Police Department detectives are asking for help from the public in helping them get to the bottom of the city’s 11th homicide of 2020. Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer called the victim, Mamie Caldwell, 65, a “loved woman of the community.”
“It is unknown why this happened and LPD is asking if anyone has any available information to please come forward,” he said.
Caldwell was found dead from a gunshot wound around 11:30 p.m. June 25 at a unit in the Raintree Apartments, 1401 SW B, after police responded to a double shooting.
The second victim, a male, was taken to a local hospital for treatment for a wound to the shoulder area. He has since been treated and released.
Garcia asked that anyone with information that can help crack the case contact LPD directly or Crime Stoppers of Southwest Oklahoma: 580-355-4636, or lawtoncrimstoppers.com.
If the information leads to an arrest and charges, you could be eligible for the $5,000 reward. You may also offer information anonymously.