MANITOU — A 63-year-old Snyder woman died after rolling her SUV on a Tillman County gravel road and into a creek embankment Tuesday night.
Lydia J. Fowler died at the scene of the wreck 8½ miles northwest of Manitou, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Her body was transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.
Fowler was driving southbound in a Toyota RAV-4 on a gravel Tillman County road shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday when she went left of center and then went off the roadway to the right, Trooper Marek Long reported. The SUV then rolled an undetermined number of times before coming to rest in a creek embankment.
The driver was wearing a seatbelt, Long reported.
Fowler’s condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.