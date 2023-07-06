Lights
Comstock

MANITOU — A 63-year-old Snyder woman died after rolling her SUV on a Tillman County gravel road and into a creek embankment Tuesday night.

Lydia J. Fowler died at the scene of the wreck 8½ miles northwest of Manitou, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Her body was transported to the Oklahoma Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

Recommended for you