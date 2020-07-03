The following cities will hold Fourth of July Celebrations (all events are Saturday unless otherwise specified):
Comanche
Fireworks Saturday at Field of Dreams. (When dark enough)
Marlow
9 a.m. – Parade; 10 a.m. — Park opens (open through fireworks); 6:30 p.m. — Free concert; 9:30 p.m. – Fireworks
Medicine Park
Rock the Park July 3-5 with music beginning at 7 p.m. Friday and fireworks Saturday evening.
Tipton
11:30 a.m. – Parade and events; 10 p.m. – Fireworks display.
Walters
Fireworks Saturday over Lake Boyer, viewing from golf course and Fulton Park. (When dark enough)