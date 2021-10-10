Monday marks the City of Lawton’s 4th Annual Indigenous People’s Day celebration and, according to one of its lead actors, it’s beginning to make an impact.
It’s something being celebrated not just locally but nationally. On Friday, President Joe Biden became the first sitting president to issue a proclamation marking Indigenous People’s Day.
While there’s still a long way to go, according to Cornel Pewewardy, it’s a good start.
Pewewardy is the chair of the Indigenous People’s Day Committee and one of the lead actors in getting the City of Lawton to recognize the day on what has traditionally been Columbus Day.
With success in getting city leaders to recognize both, the Native American origins of this country coupled with the legacy of Columbus reaching this new world, it offers today’s citizens opportunity to recognize the original citizens. Pewewardy calls it a feature that the second Monday of each October has taken over the explorer’s mythos.
“It is not simply that Columbus is identified as the one who started the conquest and enslavement of Native/Indigenous peoples, the exploitation of their labor and the natural resources, and the genocidal destruction of whole cultures and peoples,” he said.
The recognition of Columbus Day has come to represent to many Indigenous people a “huge legacy of suffering and destruction,” Pewewardy said.
He sets this modern framework of 500 years of colonization of the Indigenous peoples of North America and defines the outer limits of that legacy, which is the total destruction of Indigenous cultures,” he said.
Although Pewewardy believes Columbus isn’t worthy of being celebrated, he is a part of history. It’s important to remember your history, according to the long-term teacher and activist.
“There is more than one way to teach about the story of Christopher Columbus,” he said. “As an Indigenous scholar, I join the ongoing discourse across the country teaching about tribal sovereignty, power, and indigeneity — and the epistemological debates that each of these terms engender — within and across disparate and at times incommensurable disciplines and geographies.”
Although learning is central to the event, Pewardy said here in Lawton, it is “really about love.”
“It’s about love for the Indigenous peoples and their stories of survival and resilience,” he said. “Critically conscious people cannot ignore the negative feelings and treatment of Indigenous peoples in an oppressive society.”
Calling Indigenous People’s Day in Lawton a “grassroots, frontline, oppositional, place-based movement,” Pewewardy said the intent is to work across tribal and international discourses to begin the process of decolonization and raise awareness to Native people’s “inherent right to self-determination.”
Pewewardy said Indigenous People’s Day is a “conscious act of social justice and Nationhood.”
“We are trying to prove to ourselves, to our families and to our allies/friends that we can work together crossing cultural boundaries while still honoring our tribal legacies working toward the goal of self- determining autonomy,” he said.