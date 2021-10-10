4th Annual Lawton Indigenous People’s Day celebration schedule
WHAT: The 4th Annual Lawton Indigenous People’s Day celebration.
WHEN: Monday
SCHEDULE:
9 a.m. — Ceremonial opening, Lawton City Hall outside the south side of the steps, 212 SW 9th
9:30 a.m. — Introduction of keynote speaker, John T. Moss
1 p.m. — Indigenous Kid’s Day at Comanche Academy Charter School, 1701 NW Taft
2 p.m. — Community talking circle, Comanche Academy
5 p.m. — Supper break, East Pavilion at Elmer Thomas Park, 301 NW Ferris 6 p.m. — Keynote speaker via Zoom, Roxanne Dunbar-Ortiz, author of “An Indigenous Peoples’ History of the United States,” East Pavilion of Elmer Thomas Park
6:30 p.m. — Year in review
7 p.m. — Missing and Murdered Indigenous People gathering, Red Dress exhibition with special appearance by Mike Bone from the TV show, “Reservation Dogs.”
The public is welcome to attend any of the events and exchange of dialogue.