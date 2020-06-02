OKLAHOMA CITY — After a two-month closure due to COVID-19, the 45th Infantry Division Museum is again open to the public.
The 45th Infantry Division Museum is the nation’s largest state-operated military history museum depicting the military history of Oklahoma, the 45th Infantry Division and the Oklahoma Air and Army National Guard.
“The decision to reopen was based on state COVID-19 reopening guidelines, and we are excited to share the history of the 45th Infantry Division and the Oklahoma National Guard once again,” said, Executive Director, Denise Neil.
Current hours of operation are 9 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Tuesday–Friday, 10 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. Saturday and 1-4:15 p.m. Sunday. Social distancing guidelines are in place; masks are encouraged but not required.