The 40th Annual Lawton Cops ‘n Kids Picnic returns to Elmer Thomas Park on Saturday.
The annual event, returning after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus, is slated for between 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Elmer Thomas Park, 301 NW Ferris.
Along with Lawton police and fire, representatives from every Comanche County police department and volunteer fire department as well as Fort Sill and the Oklahoma Highway Patrol will be on site.
There will be static displays, activities, giveaways and free food available. Everyone is invited.
To donate, call Lawton Police Sgt. Christopher Blessing, 580-512-3169.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.
