For 40 years Elmer Thomas Park has played host to the annual Cops N Kids picnic put on by the Lawton Police Department along with help from Lawton Fire Department, area law enforcement and other community officials. The event takes place every September and features a large variety of activities for children of all ages and their families.

Some of the highlights of the event included multiple bounce houses for younger kids, games, info booths for many different local attractions, a bike raffle, along with free food and drinks for everyone in attendance.