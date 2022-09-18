For 40 years Elmer Thomas Park has played host to the annual Cops N Kids picnic put on by the Lawton Police Department along with help from Lawton Fire Department, area law enforcement and other community officials. The event takes place every September and features a large variety of activities for children of all ages and their families.
Some of the highlights of the event included multiple bounce houses for younger kids, games, info booths for many different local attractions, a bike raffle, along with free food and drinks for everyone in attendance.
One of the demonstrations put on by law enforcement included a seatbelt safety simulator led by Comanche County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Eric Kirby. The simulator shows kids what the outcome of not wearing a seatbelt could be and Kirby says is important for getting the message across to children with visual aides.
“Doing it visually helps make it sink in more,” Kirby said. “We want to show that the two second decision to put your seatbelt on can be the difference between sitting in the car safe and sore or being outside the car and the possibility of death.”
Andrew Grubbs the Public Information Officer for the Lawton PD says the picnic is a special way for the public to get to see the police department on a personal level and possibly help destigmatize them in the eyes of some people. Some citizen’s only interactions with law enforcement may be during times of stress so having the opportunity to build a better relationship with the public is the main goal of this event.
“It’s an opportunity for us to connect with the community on a personal level. Most of the times when someone sees an officer they think they’re getting a ticket or going to jail, we want people to know we do more than that and see us as approachable. We want them to see our hearts not our uniforms.”
According to Chris Blessing from the LPD Community Oriented Policing Division the event is attended by around 4,000 people on average annually and is a group effort between area law enforcement and community leaders who donate their time and resources for the event.
“It’s a picnic for the community by the community,” Blessing said. “Everything here is put on by the community the Lawton Police Department is the engine that kinda makes it run but without the people of Lawton it would not exist.”