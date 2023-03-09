DUNCAN — Investigators say a broken truck mirror ties back to a Graham man accused of robbing 400 pounds of marijuana from a grow operation.
On Tuesday, the Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Thomas Lynn Watkins, 41, for a count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of two or more felonies, records indicate.
Watkins is accused of carrying out the armed robbery of Maximum Harvest LLC in Stephens County the night of Feb. 19, according to the charges.
Security video shows a Dodge Ram pickup with distinctive features back up to the gate around 8:20 p.m. Two suspects wearing masks exit the truck. Video shows the driver, with a gun in hand, tamper with the lock before the men get back in and then ram the gate backwards, the warrant affidavit states. The truck’s driver side mirror was knocked off and later recovered by investigators.
The video shows the truck leave with large black bags visible in back. The door to the building where the product was stored also had a boot impression from being kicked in, the affidavit states.
On Feb. 21, the truck was found on a county road off Oklahoma 7. According to the affidavit, it was recovered and contained a handgun and sealed packages of marijuana. The truck had a fake tag on the license plate and, Stephens Sheriff’s Deputy Timothy Vann stated, it was learned Watkins had been driving the truck. Watkins’ build and description matched the armed suspect in the video, according to investigators.
Investigators learned the five sealed bags of marijuana recovered from the truck had been from another marijuana grow robbery on Jan. 30, the affidavit states.
Watkins first denied owning the truck and of having it the night of the robbery. He also denied the gun was his and claimed he doesn’t smoke marijuana, according to the affidavit. However, he admitted clothes found inside were his; they were the clothes and mask seen in the video, Vann stated. He told the deputy he was with his girlfriend on the side the night of the robbery.
Watkins has prior felony convictions in Carter County from January 2016 for assault and/or battery with a dangerous weapon and two counts of domestic assault and battery, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records.
Due to the priors, Watkins faces between 20 years to life in prison if convicted and due to the nature of the crime would have to serve 85 percent of his sentence before becoming eligible for parole consideration.