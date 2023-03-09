DUNCAN — Investigators say a broken truck mirror ties back to a Graham man accused of robbing 400 pounds of marijuana from a grow operation.

On Tuesday, the Stephens County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for Thomas Lynn Watkins, 41, for a count of robbery with a dangerous weapon after former conviction of two or more felonies, records indicate.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

