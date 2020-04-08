For the staff of Comanche County Memorial Hospital’s COVID- Unit, there’s a battle going on and, while the war is far from over, they feel they are holding their own.
They are trying to contain their cases to the best place possible to confront the outbreak by keeping their field of battle focused to a section of the fourth floor of the hospital.
They’re not called the 4 West Warriors for nothing, according to Penny Ramirez, director of the COVID Unit. With the ability to care for 24 patients and a staff of up to eight nurses, a respiratory therapist and phlebotomist working closely per shift, they’re working to care for those in the most dire need. They even restock their own supplies and perform their own housekeeping.
On Monday, there were five patients being treated. To get to their battle stations, the 4 West Warriors have one designated elevator that only they take to the floor. One way in, one way out. Food carts are sent up and the staff retrieve and distribute the food and then disinfect the carts before sending them back. Keeping the boundaries of battle marked and the resources ready helps keep containment, Ramirez said.
“Everybody’s doing really well,” she said. “We’ve adapted and are very proud.”
One of the key components in the staff being able to do its job is the use of personal protective equipment (PPE). No one from the staff has gotten sick and that’s because they take every precaution, Ramirez said. That’s a responsibility that falls on every member of the team.
“We watch out for each other for safety,” Ramirez said. “They’re always looking out for each other.”
Sometimes that care comes from being able to emotionally support each other as well as make sure they are physically prepared. The team forms a family.
“They’re very diligent about watching out for each other,” she said. “We take care of each other.”
The 4 West Warriors’ battle uniform of masks, gloves, shield masks and paper gowns takes a lot of work to don, according to Melissa Alvillar, the interim director of nursing operations. It takes a lot of work to maneuver in the garb but the payoff is protection. With so much to be done, every layer of protection is essential.
Aerosolizing treatment can send molecules carrying the virus into the air and “on a normal day, it’s going to fall onto a surface.”
Donations like the plastic face shields from Harbor Freight and other ventilator support supplies donated from Great Plains Tech Center have really helped the cause, according to Nicole Jolly, CCMH marketing director.
“We appreciate these donations, otherwise we wouldn’t have access to it,” she said. “It’s being utilized and appreciated.”
Ramirez said the hospital stocked up on many of these materials in advance but with little idea how far things will go during the pandemic, it’s about being grateful for what you have at the ready.
“Thank you for the support,” she said. “It’s really done a lot for the staff.”
Care is something that varies from patient to patient. Ramirez said there’s no “cookie cutter” method to treatment. Some people have symptoms but don’t need to be hospitalized. They are sent to self-quarantine. Some have severe enough symptoms to the virus that they are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and are on ventilators. There are more ventilators for now than they need.
“We are prepared and in good shape (regarding ventilators),” Jolly said.
Alvillar said there are backups to having to use ventilators for every case. Respiratory support can come through other means, she said. But if the need arises, the medical surge unit and ICU have additional support at the ready.
“Not every person who tests positive needs to be hospitalized,” she said.
If you’re self-quarantined at home and believe you are in need, Alvillar said to call the emergency room before coming in. Then, if directed, you’ll come through and get evaluated. Admittance follows need.
For those admitted and feeling the worst of the virus, Ramirez said the 4 West Warriors provide more than medicinal comfort.
“Calming a nervous patient is something a nurse does daily,” she said. “That’s part of what a nurse does. It’s a group effort. The care we provide here is a team effort.”
With predictions that COVID-19 cases will grow within, not just Comanche County but also throughout the nation, the staff are trying to stay prepared as best they can.
“We have a surge plan in place,” Alvillar said. “We’ve been doing cross training with the clinic staff to support floor staff in cases of a surge.”
Jolly said the drive-through screening/testing clinic that was open at the hospital’s health complex the past three weeks offered an early warning system. In that time, more than 500 people were screened and of them more than 140 were tested for COVID-19.
“This does not mean they were positive for COVID-19, just that at the time they met the criteria for further testing which was COVID-19,” she said.
Now that the Department of Health has taken over the screening/testing process, it leaves the Memorial crew to follow their primary focus: serving and saving the public. Now the 4 West Warrior staff are asking the public to do its part.
“We’re staying at work for you,” Ramirez said. “Please stay at home for us.”