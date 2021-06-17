Comanche County 4-H is promoting devoting time with loved ones with a rabbit tour and a family hiking excursion for Father’s Day weekend.
Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, 4-H is hosting rabbit tours. Rabbit club leader, Bobbi Yoder conduct the event at her farm in Elgin. Tourists will get an inside look on how to correctly pamper a rabbit, the different types of rabbits and what it takes to tame a wild rabbit.
Yoder also will discuss the many different characteristics each rabbit possesses. She will get into detail about pigment of the rabbits, biological traits and nutritional facts. This all accumulates into teaching responsibility to the tourist, while also exposing them to show rabbits.
“4-H wants to teach the kids important life skills, and responsibility is a big one to have,” said Sharon Stuckey, 4-H extensions educator for youth development.
Comanche County 4-H wants to broaden the interest for its members, while showing how family-orientated the club is. Tourists will be split into different groups. Each faction will examine the rabbit herd in circuits as information about them will be discussed with Yoder, as well as posted information for visitors to read. Tourists will be allowed to pet the rabbits.
Tourists are to bring water and a camera for photos. A notebook also will be required for the tourist to take notes or write down any questions.
Another way 4-H wants to enhance family time within the community is a family hike. At 9 a.m. Saturday at Holy City, 4-H will host a Father’s Day hike, if weather permits. Open to everyone in the community, the group will walk down Jed Johnson Trail spending leisure time with family and taking pictures of scenery.
The event will vary on how long the hike lasts. Stuckey wants to take as much time as possible for the families to enjoy each other’s company and take photos of the landscape. Hikers are to bring water and a camera for photography. All comers are to dress appropriately and bring their own snacks.
Pictures for both events can be taken for personal interest, or to enter in the Comanche County photography contests. Winners of the contest will compete in the statewide contest at the state fair.
For more information regarding both events and registration for the rabbit tours, call the extension office at 580-355-1176.