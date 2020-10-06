Ready to see some pumpkins fly?
The deadline to pre-register for the Comanche County 4-H Pumpkin Show and its all-new Pumpkin Chunkin’ Contest is the close of business Wednesday, according to 4-H Educator Sharon Stuckey.
That will help the Comanche County 4-H Program plan ahead for effective social distancing, she explained. You can register online for the Pumpkin Show at https://tinyurl.com/ccpumpkinshow and for the Pumpkin Chunkin’ Contest at https://tinyurl.com/cc4hpumpkinchunkin
Stuckey said she decided to introduce the Pumpkin Chunkin’ Contest because “I have seen some in other areas — McClain County for sure had one — and I thought it just looked like a really fun idea. Who doesn’t like to see something being smashed or destroyed?”
It also seemed like a good fit for the annual Pumpkin Show, which already includes Trunk-or-Treat and a Fall Photo Booth. Check-in will start at 2 p.m. Oct. 17 on the parking lot in front of the Prairie Building at the Comanche County Fairgrounds. Judging will begin at 2:30 p.m., and the Pumpkin Chunkin’ Contest will take place in the parking lot on the north side of the Expo Building while the judging is going on.
Trunk-or-Treat will happen at 4 p.m. and continue until 6 p.m. Think of it as a trick-or-treat-style tailgate party. People will open up the back end of their vehicles and set up tables in front where kids can come get pre-packaged candies.
A volunteer photographer will be coming for the fall-themed photo booth. It’s free and anyone can come to it. Donations are appreciated. Attendees can either take their own photos or utilize the services of the volunteer, and the extension office will email the photos to them the following week. Stuckey said she would love it if people came in costume to have their pictures taken, but if they don’t, that’s OK, too.
The Pumpkin Chunkin’ Contest will be in two divisions. For the physical division, entrants will use their own strength to throw the pumpkin. They can throw it any way they wish — overhand, underhand or even like a flying disc. All teams must select a team captain who will be responsible for all discussions with the safety committee.
For the mechanical division, entrants can use something built to throw the pumpkin, like a catapult or a trebuchet. It can only be gravity-powered. It cannot make use of compressed air, combustion systems, hydraulics, explosives or an external power source. It cannot be over 8 feet tall, and it may not be mounted or assembled on a trailer for convenience. Slings are not included in the height limit. All machines must be able to load and fire within three minutes. Team captains are responsible for making sure the team is ready in time. All catapults and trebuchets must have a safety strap or mechanism to hold the throwing machine in case of misfire.
Participants must bring their own pumpkins, and it’s suggested you bring at least five per contest and one for practice. There will be three age divisions: Mini Lobbers for children under 12 using mini pumpkins up to 3 pounds, Chuckers for ages 12-18 using 3-pound pumpkins and Hurlers for entrants over 18 using 5-pound pumpkins.
“We’ll weigh their pumpkins first, and if there’s a tie on distance then the weight will determine who’s our winner,” Stuckey said.
As for the adult category, “because it’s been such a weird year, I thought it would be nice to be able to have other people come in, not just our 4-Hers, and see what everybody comes up with, because I know there’s tons of imagination out there in our county,” she said.
The Pumpkin Show is open to all Comanche County youth ages 5-19.
There will be a poster contest with three categories: nutritional, safety and 4-H promotional. All entries must be on 14-inch by 22-inch poster board and should have the entrant’s name, grade (on Sept. 1 of current 4-H year) and club name on the back. Copyrighted characters may not be used, and three-dimensional posters or displays will not be considered.
For the pumpkin show proper, pumpkins will be judged on originality, creativity and neatness. Entrant information (same as above) must be securely attached to all entries. Categories include painted pumpkin, carved pumpkin, decorated pumpkin and decorated/animal pumpkin.
The same categories apply to a separate division for pumpkins made from artificial material such as foam, clay or paper.
Finally, there is the uncut home-grown pumpkin division. There are three categories: Big Max Pumpkin (exhibit one pumpkin), Jack Be Little Pumpkins (exhibit three pumpkins on a plate) and Jack-o-Lantern Pumpkins (exhibit two pumpkins).