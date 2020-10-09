Schedule:
•Southside of Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th (outside)
9 a.m., blessing, welcoming, land acknowledgement
9:15 a.m., color guard posting of colors, flag songs
9:30 a.m., Indigenous Peoples' proclamation by Mayor Stan Booker
9:45 a.m., overview of the day's meaning by Cornel Pewewardy and Heather Towne
10 a.m., keynote speaker, Julian Guerrero
•Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris (East Pavilion)
3 p.m., ceremonies opening and honor songs
3:30 p.m., unfolding the story of Indigenous Peoples' Day by Heather Towne and Cornel Pewewardy
4 p.m., update on Lawton Public Schools initiative on land acknowledgement
4:15 p.m., presentation of IPD Lifetime Achievement Award to Anita L. Johnson
5 p.m., supper break
6 p.m., ceremonial closing
Indigenous Peoples' Day is co-sponsored by the City of Lawton Indigenous Peoples' Day Committee and Cameron University's Native American Student Association.