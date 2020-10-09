Schedule:

•Southside of Lawton City Hall, 212 SW 9th (outside)

9 a.m., blessing, welcoming, land acknowledgement

9:15 a.m., color guard posting of colors, flag songs

9:30 a.m., Indigenous Peoples' proclamation by Mayor Stan Booker

9:45 a.m., overview of the day's meaning by Cornel Pewewardy and Heather Towne

10 a.m., keynote speaker, Julian Guerrero

•Elmer Thomas Park, 501 NW Ferris (East Pavilion)

3 p.m., ceremonies opening and honor songs

3:30 p.m., unfolding the story of Indigenous Peoples' Day by Heather Towne and Cornel Pewewardy

4 p.m., update on Lawton Public Schools initiative on land acknowledgement

4:15 p.m., presentation of IPD Lifetime Achievement Award to Anita L. Johnson

5 p.m., supper break

6 p.m., ceremonial closing

Indigenous Peoples' Day is co-sponsored by the City of Lawton Indigenous Peoples' Day Committee and Cameron University's Native American Student Association. 

Compiled by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

