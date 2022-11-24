A Lawton man was sentenced to serve a total of 37 years in prison for chasing down and shooting a man with a gun he wasn’t allowed to have.

A Comanche County jury found Ricky Rena Garcia, 39, guilty Oct. 6 of chasing down and shooting a man with a gun he wasn’t allowed to have.

Along with being the columnist of Soundemonium Musaic, Scott Rains is also a police, fire, Native Affairs and roller derby reporter for The Lawton Constitution.

You can email him at: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

