An arrest warrant was issued Thursday for a 32-year-old Lawton man accused of sending sexually inappropriate messages and pictures to a 15-year-old girl.
The Comanche County District Court issued the felony arrest warrant for Kyle E. Davis for an allegation of lewd or indecent proposals to a child under 16, records indicate. The crime is punishable to between three and 20 years in prison.
Davis fell under investigative scrutiny after the girl’s mother told detectives on July 3 that Davis had sent the girl “numerous electronic messages and digital images” of women engaged in sexual acts, according to the warrant affidavit. Investigators saw many of the messages and images from the girl’s Facebook messenger account.
After receiving a consent to search the phone, Detective Kim Morton conducted a forensic analysis of the phone. The affidavit states that a search warrant of Davis’ Facebook account revealed images of “naked females in a sexual manner” on his account.
A $25,000 warrant bond was attached to Davis’ felony warrant that was issued by Associate District Judge Grant Shepard.