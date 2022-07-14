The FIRES Fifty is a collection of adages, rules to live by for soldiers stationed at Fort Sill, and to carry into their lives outside the post.
FIRES Fifty No. 18 reads: “Good units do routine things routinely.”
The members of the 30th Air Defense Artillery Brigade — the training brigade for all things air defense on Fort Sill — got a chance to show how well they’ve learned to live by that adage during a change-of-command ceremony on Wednesday.
The ceremony began at 8 a.m., with Patriot Launchers, trainees and officers lining the grass in the center of the Fort Sill Old Quadrangle, to see Col. William Parker off as he prepares to take on a new post in Washington, D.C.
Maj. Gen. Kenneth Kamper, the commanding general at Fort Sill, gave a speech after the cannon fire, marching and color display had finished, congratulating them for their discipline in the display.
“They did a great job with the pageantry of this event,” Kamper said. “That kind of discipline and culture of success doesn’t come without great leadership at the echelon level, and great leadership at the top.”
Air defense artillery training is central to the work done at Fort Sill. With the emergence of unmanned aircraft, air defense artillery has seen massive growth within the U.S. military.
“Air defense artillery is the most deployed force in our Army,” Kamper said. “I’m excited to see this resurgence of air defense in our army.”
The 30th training brigade is about to see a lot of growth, as the U.S. Army’s training to counter unmanned aircraft is slated to move to Fort Sill from its home at the Yuma Proving Ground in Arizona.
To that end, the brigade’s new commander, Col. Tony Dedmond, said he has a lot of experience in the still fairly new field of combat against drones.
“My previous post was in Germany, dealing with the recent situation in Europe,” Dedmond said. “A lot of my work there was in counter UAS (Unmanned Aircraft Systems).”
Dedmond also is familiar with the 30th brigade, having not only trained for air defense artillery there, but also having served with the brigade, in different capacities, three times over the course of his military career.
Parker also has a long history with Fort Sill, having taken the officer course at the post 27 years ago, when his career with the Army had just begun. Leaving command, Parker reassured Dedmond of his ability to lead the brigade, quoting from another entry in the FIRES Fifty — No. 40.
“I know that you will leave the jersey in a better place than where you found it,” Parker said.